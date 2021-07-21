Pay our salaries and pensions or we’ll take criminal action, say ANC staff

Sick of not getting the money due to the them, the ruling party’s employees have told Ramaphosa they’re taking a tough line

ANC employees have threatened the party’s top six officials, who include President Cyril Ramaphosa, with criminal action over the failure to pay their pension benefits to fund administrators despite making deductions from their salaries over two years.



The disgruntled staff members made the threat of opening fraud and theft cases against the ANC and its leaders at their meeting with Ramaphosa and other ANC top six officials on Monday...