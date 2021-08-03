Local election lies in ConCourt’s hands as SA wades into ‘uncharted waters’

The date for the local government elections is October 27, but this is not set in stone, says cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The minister on Tuesday officially gazetted October 27 as the date for the vote but said the IEC would be going to court “before the end of the week” to seek a postponement.

“If the Constitutional Court says it’s not agreeing to the postponement, I don’t think we have another recourse ... There is no legislation that gives us, the government, Cogta or the IEC the right to postpone the elections. If there was, we would have postponed them,” she said at a media briefing.

Dlamini-Zuma comments came after a report by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, tasked with leading an inquiry into whether the planned October vote could be free, fair and safe given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moseneke on July 20 handed over his final report, in which he found that elections would only be free and fair if held no later than February next year.

Moseneke’s findings, which are not binding, considered health risks associated with Covid-19 and limitations on gatherings. There were more than 4,000 submissions to the inquiry.