Mkhize behind the scenes: the kingmaker came so close to the throne
Close association with Jacob Zuma did not hinder the man who played a big role in the former president’s rise
05 August 2021 - 22:52
Zweli Mkhize was seen as one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s likely successors.
Even if he did not challenge the president, he was expected to run for ANC deputy president next year, with the intention to position himself as an obvious choice to fill Ramaphosa’s shoes when he leaves as party president in 2027...
