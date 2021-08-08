Correctional services says Zuma is still in hospital

It remains to be seen whether former President Jacob Zuma will attend his arms deal corruption trial scheduled to be heard at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday as he is still in hospital.

“We are still awaiting a doctor's report. Only that report can conclusively answer the question,” said Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi on Sunday.

The department of correctional services on Friday announced that the 79-year-old former head of state was admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.

Zuma, who was sentenced last month to a 15-month jail term for contempt of court, has been medically supervised by staff from the SA Military Health Services since his admission at the Estcourt Correctional Centre last month.

“A routine observation prompted that Mr Zuma be taken for in-hospitalisation,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

On Sunday, Nxumalo said the nation would be informed once Zuma has been discharged from the hospital.