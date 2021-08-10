Play ball or I might see you in court, new Jozi mayor warns officials

Jolidee Matongo says those responsible for service delivery had better do their jobs or they will have to ‘sit at home’

New Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo has vowed to take action against city officials who sleep on the job and frustrate the implementation of the ANC-led metro’s service delivery programmes.



Speaking after an uncontested election to the economic hub’s highest office, Matongo said there would be serious consequences for officials if they failed to spend the city’s R73bn budget, which had happened in the past financial year...