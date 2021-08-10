Politics

Play ball or I might see you in court, new Jozi mayor warns officials

Jolidee Matongo says those responsible for service delivery had better do their jobs or they will have to ‘sit at home’

10 August 2021 - 19:46 By Siviwe Feketha

New Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo has vowed to take action against city officials who sleep on the job and frustrate the implementation of the ANC-led metro’s service delivery programmes.

Speaking after an uncontested election to the economic hub’s highest office, Matongo said there would be serious consequences for officials if they failed to spend the city’s R73bn budget, which had happened in the past financial year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘A complete mockery’: DA appalled by ANC’s pick for speaker Politics
  2. Play ball or I might see you in court, new Jozi mayor warns officials Politics
  3. Correctional services says Zuma is still in hospital Politics
  4. Mkhize behind the scenes: the kingmaker came so close to the throne Politics
  5. Local election lies in ConCourt’s hands as SA wades into ‘uncharted waters’ Politics

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet

Related articles

  1. Jolidee Matongo poised to be Joburg mayor after thumbs up from ANC top six Politics
  2. It’s a first: ANC top brass to interview three Joburg mayoral candidates News
  3. Finance MMC frontrunner in mayoral race for Johannesburg News
  4. Suspended council boss left to his own devices after being forced to hand over ... South Africa
  5. 'A peaceful, gentle giant': Khusela Diko shares moving tribute to late Joburg ... Politics