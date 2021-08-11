This is why the local polls absolutely have to go ahead in October: DA

He said the DA was of the view that the commission should have considered opting to ask for an order that either the proclamation be set aside or redone on a later date that would facilitate voter registration in the meantime.

The DA would also ask the court to direct the commission to facilitate voter registration at a date earlier than September.

“Though the IEC could have met the benchmark for a free, fair and safe election within the stipulated time frames, it failed to do so and is now effectively forcing the court’s hand by saying it cannot meet the conditions for a free, fair and safe election in time,” Zille said.

She said the electoral body’s application failed to address the fundamental question of how it could be expected of the court to assist the commission “in the face of the foundational and unambiguous constitutional and legal requirement to have elections on or before November 1 2021”.

Zille said while it was difficult to hold an election under Covid-19 conditions, it was the IEC’s duty to do so as scores of countries had done during the pandemic.

“From February 2020 to July 21 2021, at least 128 countries and territories have decided to hold national or subnational elections, of which at least 107 have held national elections or referendums,” she said.

“The IEC has not made out a case to justify the drastic step of a postponement.