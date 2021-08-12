Virtually impossible: online secret ballot to elect speaker out of the question
Parliament grapples with ‘logistical nightmare’ to elect new speaker under Covid-19 safety protocols
12 August 2021 - 13:34
Parliament is grappling with the logistical “nightmare” of ensuring that its 400 members will be kept safe from Covid-19 when they travel to Cape Town next Thursday for the first time since last year to elect a new speaker of the national assembly.
This comes as parliament’s top administrators conceded on Thursday that their ICT systems are not ready to allow all MPs a virtual simultaneous secret vote. ..
