Virtually impossible: online secret ballot to elect speaker out of the question

Parliament grapples with ‘logistical nightmare’ to elect new speaker under Covid-19 safety protocols

Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
12 August 2021 - 13:34

Parliament is grappling with the logistical “nightmare” of ensuring that its 400 members will be kept safe from Covid-19 when they travel to Cape Town next Thursday for the first time since last year to elect a new speaker of the national assembly.

This comes as parliament’s top administrators conceded on Thursday that their ICT systems are not ready to allow all MPs a virtual simultaneous secret vote.  ..

