ANALYSIS | As Zondo ends, which evidence leaders were heroes ... or zeroes?
The state’s legal team showed there are many ways to skin a cat in their tussles with hostile and evasive witnesses
16 August 2021 - 19:33
As the Zondo commission draws to a close after the appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa, its oral hearings will be remembered for the evidence leaders who grilled witnesses for the past three years.
The teams of advocates led by one of the country’s most experienced SCs, Paul Pretorius, had the tough task of separating fact from fiction...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.