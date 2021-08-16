ANALYSIS | As Zondo ends, which evidence leaders were heroes ... or zeroes?

The state’s legal team showed there are many ways to skin a cat in their tussles with hostile and evasive witnesses

As the Zondo commission draws to a close after the appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa, its oral hearings will be remembered for the evidence leaders who grilled witnesses for the past three years.



The teams of advocates led by one of the country’s most experienced SCs, Paul Pretorius, had the tough task of separating fact from fiction...