Politics

ANALYSIS | Bring on the clowns: Zondo probe made SA laugh till we cried

From heroes to zeroes and clowns, here’s a round-up of three years at the state capture inquiry

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
17 August 2021 - 19:59

For exactly three years, the state capture inquiry was a melting pot of witnesses.

Evasive, hostile, hilarious, buoyant, triumphant, the Zondo commission had it all.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Bring on the clowns: Zondo probe made SA laugh till we cried Politics
  2. ANC risks missing IEC deadline as staff refuse to work extra hours Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | As Zondo ends, which evidence leaders were heroes ... or zeroes? Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | A lot of words, Mr President, but what exactly do they mean? Politics
  5. Virtually impossible: online secret ballot to elect speaker out of the question Politics

Latest Videos

‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained
Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...

Related articles

  1. Important steps taken to tackle state capture: Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Three wasted years or a job well done? SA weighs in on Zondo commission ... Politics
  3. State capture: There were heroes, and there was Ramaphosa News
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Ministers must be held to account for their departments’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. What you said: It was 'all amnesia & giggles' as Ramaphosa fails to impress at ... South Africa