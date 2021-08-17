ANC risks missing IEC deadline as staff refuse to work extra hours

The ANC runs the risk of failing to register its candidates to contest this year’s municipal elections by the August 23 IEC deadline, as staff refuse to work overtime and at weekends due to outstanding salaries and other benefits.

Party employees countrywide remain on a “go-slow” in protest against not being paid, which means the ANC’s leaders face the risk of failing to submit the names of their preferred municipal councillor candidates for the elections scheduled for October 27.

Febe Potgieter, the general manager at ANC headquarters Luthuli House, has written a desperate letter to disgruntled staff, pleading with them to suspend the go-slow, work extra hours and, this weekend, help the party meet the deadline.

Staff have been on a go-slow since last month, only working the hours stipulated in their contracts.

In the letter, which Sunday Times Daily has seen, Potgieter describes the situation as “critical” and a “make or break” for the ANC election programme.