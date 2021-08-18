Despite what they say I am up to the job, says new deputy health minister
We speak to Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, who says the health department is ‘determined to make a big difference’
18 August 2021 - 16:19
As chair of the portfolio committee on health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo had become accustomed to firing questions and holding those in authority accountable in parliament.
However, the tables were turned on Tuesday when he found himself in the hot seat, making his first appearance before the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on health and social services, in his new role as deputy health minister...
