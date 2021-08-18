Zondo picks judge John Hlophe to preside over election of speaker

The speaker position was left vacant after Thandi Modise was appointed defence and military veterans minister during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle two weeks ago.

Modise has held the position since 2019.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said “it was all systems go” for the election.

The special sitting will see many MPs return to the parliamentary precinct for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19. Coronavirus restrictions resulted in sittings, including the state of the nation address, held in hybrid sessions.

Mothapo said the election would take place in two venues in light of health and safety protocols.

“There will be a live link between the two venues. There will be 166 MPs in the members’ seats on the floor of the national assembly chamber, 127 in the national assembly public gallery, 24 in the officials’ bay and 92 in the E249 committee room,” he said.

The proceedings are scheduled to start at 11am, when Hlophe is expected to open the sitting and call for nominations for the position from MPs.

The ANC has already expressed its intention to nominate former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as its candidate. It remains to be seen if the DA will put up its own candidate after it previously said Mapisa-Nqakula’s nomination was a “complete mockery of parliament and constitution”.