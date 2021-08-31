ANC begs for 36 more hours as it stands to fumble power in 35 councils

The election is scheduled for October 27, but a Constitutional Court application to postpone the local government vote is pending.

“Ultimately, due to the pressures on the ANC’s systems and on the CNS system, the ANC has been unable to complete its submissions, which means it is missing ward candidates or PR [proportional representation] candidates that were not entered in time in 94 municipalities. In 35 municipalities the ANC is severely impacted and will lose the possibility of governing again where the ANC is in government and risks to lose its status as the main opposition party,” Duarte said, later adding that would be the case “without a single vote being cast”.

In its court papers, the ANC also argues that should the electoral court not grant the additional requested hours, the party should at least be permitted to pay deposits that would allow it to field ward candidates in municipalities where it failed to submit a list of proportional representation candidates.

In terms of electoral laws, parties pay a package as a deposit to contest ward, local municipal and district council elections.

But the ANC’s failure to field candidates in the 94 municipalities scattered across SA means it may have to pay additional fees to field individual ward candidates in the affected areas.

The party now runs the risk of failing to contest for elections in hundreds of municipal wards should its court bid to pay an additional electoral deposit of R365,000 be unsuccessful.