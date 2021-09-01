ANC has other plans as it withdraws court plea for IEC lifeline

The party now rests its hopes on a case in the Constitutional Court to avoid ‘severe impact’ in 35 municipalities

The ANC has withdrawn its electoral court application to force the Electoral Commission (IEC) to grant the party an additional 36 hours to finalise and submit its candidate list for the upcoming municipal elections.



The withdrawal came just hours after the party filed court papers of at least 150 pages...