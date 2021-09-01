Zweli Mkhize could face criminal charges relating to Digital Vibes: SIU

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize could face criminal charges for his role in the controversial Digital Vibes contract.

In a presentation to standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said Mkhize may have committed actions of criminality and failed to execute his function in compliance with the constitution, general oversight responsibilities in respect of the affairs of the national health department and obligations in terms of Section 63 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The SIU also concluded that Mkhize caused irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure to be incurred, may have acted contrary to a relevant cabinet decision, may have been negligent when approving budgets in respect of the National Health Insurance (NHI) and Covid-19 media campaigns and that possible conflict of interest existed in the appointment of Digital Vibes.

Briefing Scopa, the SIU’s Johnny le Roux, a forensic investigator, said Mkhize approved two budget applications for Digital Vibes for the NHI communication, first a sum of R46,939,550 on January 20 2020, 52 days after Digital Vibes’s service level agreement was signed on November 29 2019.

The second budget approval was on June 16 2020 – R85,502,500 for NHI communication work.

The SIU said at the time Digital Vibes submitted its quotation on March 6 for Covid-19-related work, it stopped working on the NHI contract. The second budget was approved 99 days after Digital Vibes’s service level agreement was signed, said the SIU.

Mkhize resigned as health minister last month, vowing to challenge the SIU findings, saying it had a predetermined outcome and a closed mind in its investigation of the contract.

SIU head Andy Mothibi said Mkhize’s resignation would not hamper their ongoing investigations.

He said they continued to receive information and allegations of wrongdoing involving the Digital Vibes contract, even after submitting their final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of June.