Secret ballot for parliamentary vote on judge John Hlophe’s impeachment?

National assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula may have to decide whether a vote by MPs on the impeachment of Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is held by secret ballot.

Members of the assembly's programming committee asked Mapisa-Nqakula to consult with parliament’s legal advisers on her discretion on the matter after a discussion on the impeachment process.

Hlophe’s removal will require a two-thirds majority vote to succeed.

Hlophe is facing impeachment after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) found him guilty of gross misconduct following a 2008 complaint that he sought to influence the outcome of cases in the Constitutional Court related to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

Mapisa-Nqakula told the committee that she received correspondence from the JSC last week informing parliament of its decision and, after legal advice, she referred the matter to the justice and correctional services committee to deal with.

After that the committee will produce a report for a full sitting of the national assembly to consider and vote on whether to impeach Hlophe.