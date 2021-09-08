Ticket to ride: fans with jabs to jump the queue for sport and concerts

Free sport and concert tickets to vaccinated fans are part of a new drive to reach as many South Africans as possible

The sporting fraternity has promised to pull out all the stops, including giving away free tickets to sporting and entertainment events, to boost SA’s vaccination rollout.



“The virus is real and deadly. We cannot wait for it to slow down; it can get worse before it gets better. We have to stop it, and the only avenue we have not fully exploited is vaccines,” said sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa on Wednesday...