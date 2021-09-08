Politics

Ticket to ride: fans with jabs to jump the queue for sport and concerts

Free sport and concert tickets to vaccinated fans are part of a new drive to reach as many South Africans as possible

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
08 September 2021 - 17:43

The sporting fraternity has promised to pull out all the stops, including giving away free tickets to sporting and entertainment events, to boost SA’s vaccination rollout.

“The virus is real and deadly. We cannot wait for it to slow down; it can get worse before it gets better. We have to stop it, and the only avenue we have not fully exploited is vaccines,” said sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa on Wednesday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ticket to ride: fans with jabs to jump the queue for sport and concerts Politics
  2. Zuma’s family and relatives eagerly await his return to Nkandla Politics
  3. ‘Don’t write us off just because we don’t have money’: ANC’s Jessie Duarte Politics
  4. ANC welcomes election lifeline, opposition decries ‘unfair advantage’ Politics
  5. PODCAST | Unpacking the ANC’s electoral candidate crisis and poverty in SA Politics

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. Want to know what it's like to be a healthcare worker on the front line during ... Lifestyle
  2. All the news about the coronavirus pandemic in SA and abroad News
  3. Get the jab, pleads life insurer as it reveals extent of Covid-19 death claims South Africa
  4. David Mabuza says no need for police to be involved in clamping down on fake ... South Africa