Zuma’s family and relatives eagerly await his return to Nkandla

Former president Jacob Zuma’s elated family members are awaiting his arrival at his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal after his release on medical parole by the department of correctional services on Sunday.

“I feel like I am on top of the world. Ngiyagiya manje, kade ngigiya izolo abantwana bathi habe! (I was dancing yesterday and today). The kids said this elderly man is happy that his brother is coming back,” said Zuma’s older brother Joseph.

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that Zuma met with his legal team in hospital to discuss various issues. The 79-year-old former head of state was admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.

The family said Zuma had been unwell since he was “poisoned” in 2014. The Sunday Times reported that he travelled to Russia to confirm the diagnosis and undergo treatment.

The department of correctional services announced on Sunday that Zuma was being placed on medical parole because of ill health. The announcement came 58 days after he was admitted as an inmate at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility.

Zuma started serving his sentence in July after he was found guilty of contempt of court for failure to comply with an order of the Constitutional Court to honour a summons to appear before the state capture inquiry. He was sentenced to 15 months behind bars and spent several weeks of his incarceration in the medical wing of the prison before he was moved to an external hospital for further treatment.

It is not yet clear when he is expected to be discharged from hospital.

In Nkandla, family, friends, relatives and neighbours are waiting to receive Zuma with celebrations and prayer on the cards.