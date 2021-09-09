ANC, DA and Action SA declare more than R30m in donations

Only three political parties out of 504 registered with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) have declared receiving donations above R100,000 in line with the Political Party Funding Act.

They are the ANC, DA and Action SA, the commission announced on Thursday after releasing its first report on compliance with the act of 2018.

The act was proclaimed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January but only came into effect in April. Among other things, it requires political parties to declare all donations above a threshold of R100,000.

IEC vice-chairperson Janet Love said the three parties declared donations with a total value of R30,008,841 in the first quarter.

The ANC and the DA declared individual donations received of R10,720,000 and R15,983,751 respectively.

Action SA declared total direct donations amounting to R3,305,090.

The commission’s head of political party funding George Mahlangu said it was pleased with the levels of compliance with the act among political parties, despite hundreds failing to respond for calls to declare.

“Of the registered parties, three have submitted declarations, 108 parties have responded to our correspondence that they have not received donations that require declaration, and 393 political parties did not respond to our correspondence,” Mahlangu said.