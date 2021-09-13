Elections cannot be won by default, says Duarte, slamming DA case against IEC

The DA lodged an urgent application to set aside the IEC’s decision. In its papers, filed last week, it said the decision was unconstitutional and unlawful.

The party’s Werner Horn said in an affidavit that the ConCourt’s decision allowed for the reopening of the voters’ roll due to the voter registration drive and not the candidate registration process.

“It is not a licence to make amendments that are unconnected to reopening the roll and which the commission already decided not to make. Yet that is what the commission has done,” he said.

In a 49-page answering affidavit, Duarte said the DA’s case was without merit.

“The fundamental problem with the DA’s case is that it completely ignores the plain language of the [ConCourt] order, it inserts words into the order to suit its case - as opposed to reading the order on its own terms, and it reads the order in complete isolation from underlying statutory and constitutional framework in a manner that belies this court’s order and the exercise of power by the Electoral Commission,” she said.

The ANC said the order did not prohibit the IEC from amending the timetable to allow for a reopening of candidate nomination processes, adding that it was quite clear the IEC was permitted to amend the timetable, provided it was reasonably necessary for the running of a free and fair election.

“The argument advanced by the DA is at odds with the express language in the order. The DA seeks to impermissibly insert words into the order.

“The DA’s argument is at odds with the aims of the constitution — it invites this court to exclude, rather than include, citizens from being able to contest the elections — and all of this for completely self-serving reasons. Plainly, this is untenable and its application must fail,” said Duarte.

While the DA did not like the IEC’s decision, this was inconsequential, said Duarte, adding that the party had failed to make its case on the irrationality of the decision.

“This court can only interfere with the Electoral Commission’s decision if the DA is able to demonstrate that the decision is either irrational or unreasonable. It has manifestly failed to make out a case on either of those grounds — in fact, not one mention is made about the irrationality or unreasonableness of the commission’s decision. This is fatal to its case,” she said.

As it stands, said Duarte, the DA’s application must be dismissed with costs, more so because of the accusations made by its federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, who had accused the ANC of knowing in advance what the court was going to rule.

“In respect of the costs, the DA does not come to this court with clean hands. It has publicly made spurious, unfounded and vexatious accusations about this court and the ANC, in which it claimed that this court had leaked information about the outcome of the Electoral Commission’s postponement application in advance of the hand-down,” Duarte said.

The party said Zille’s comments were false and made without regard to the impact they would have on the public confidence and perception about the court’s reputation, the ANC said.

“Its conduct was a frontal attack on the independence of the judiciary — clearly aimed at scandalising this court and the integrity of the judges,” Duarte said.

The ANC maintained that the commission acted well within the constructs of the order, as well as in terms of its powers, as stipulated in the Local Government Electoral Act of 2000.