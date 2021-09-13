Parliament hears of disturbing, ‘unlawful interception of communication’

Nkabinde revealed how agencies sometimes bypassed her office and unlawfully intercepted communication. Among the cases she mentioned was that of former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo, who complained that her private communication had been unlawfully intercepted. She said her office had not issued any lawful interception direction in relation to the minister.

Nkabinde was scathing, however, regarding the unlawful interception of News24 journalists’ communication.

She revealed that she was copied in a letter addressed to crime intelligence boss Yolisa Mokgabudi by Willem de Klerk Attorneys and subsequently by a News24 investigative journalist regarding the alleged surveillance of the news outlet’s journalists, specifically News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, by the crime intelligence division of the SAPS, in that their communications were intercepted with the use of the so-called “grabber device”.

“I undertook to respond after verifying with the staff in my office whether any lawful direction permitting any such interception had been issued. The office checked and responded in the negative,” she said.

Nkabinde said the journalist later sent a message to her mobile number alerting her to “the possibility that her colleague’s number could have been slipped into legitimate applications and could have been included among legitimate numbers, a trick used sometimes”.

“This emboldens the Constitutional Court’s remarks about the mendacity of some of the applicants seeking interception directions from the interception judge,” she said.

Nkabinde said it needed to be stressed that no interception was conducted unlawfully by her office, unless undetected underhanded methods were used to hide information, using other people’s numbers.

She said her office conducted a thorough check of information before directions were issued.

If the interception had been done lawfully, it was rare the number could pass the judge’s table unnoticed. Those numbers were checked thoroughly before the direction was issued, bearing in mind the intrusive nature of interception methods, said Nkabinde.

The challenge was with Rica itself, she added.

“Where information is sought regarding ownership of the cellphone number, we are often told that the number belongs, for instance, to A, but it is being used by B for criminal activities, or we find a rare combination of the owner’s details, which make no sense at all.

“In some instances, the service provider does not change the details if the number is being used by a new user. It may be helpful to take these considerations into account during the review process.”

Nkabinde said there were many instances where she declined to grant directions, for example, when numbers did not tally.

“I would direct queries to the relevant agency to explain or rectify whatever errors might have been detected. It follows that the issues raised by the journalist and attorney De Klerk are not far-fetched,” she said.

“Lying under oath is a criminal offence. Appropriate steps need to be taken against officers with such proclivity and whose conduct results in the violation of the privacy rights of others,” said Nkabinde.