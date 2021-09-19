Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Elections: unpacking political violence and Covid-19’s impact on polls

The former has raised its head, while a new plague of undercover campaigning has begun at vax sites

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our host Mike Siluma and the panel discuss the culture of violence which has entrenched itself in SA’s politics and about which little is being done.



In the past week alone, the country has seen its effects in places as far apart as Lichtenburg in the North West and Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal...