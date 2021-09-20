Talons out as DA vows to watch IEC like a hawk after ConCourt ruling

We’ll watch them like hawks.

This was the response from the DA, which on Monday said it stood by its stance that the Electoral Commission’s (IEC) decision to reopen the local government candidate registration process was a blatant attempt to save the ANC.

This despite a Constitutional Court ruling on Monday that the IEC’s decision was not unconstitutional, unlawful or invalid, as argued by the DA in its application. The ANC missed the initial deadline to register candidates in a number of municipalities, which the ruling party said would have cost it status or official opposition in many councils.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party would keep a close eye on the IEC in the upcoming local government elections, which are due to take place on November 1.

The apex court previously ordered that the commission determine if it was possible to hold a voter registration weekend before the polls, which it said must take place between October 27 and November 1.