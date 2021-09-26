Jacob Zuma at Nkandla but not his 'charming, ever-laughing self': concerned family

Khanya said Zuma has been unwell since he was “poisoned” in 2014 and that was the case even before he was admitted to hospital. The Sunday Times reported previously that Zuma travelled to Russia to confirm the diagnosis and undergo treatment.

The 79-year-old former head of state was admitted to a hospital for medical observation on September 6. The department of correctional services announced earlier this month that he was being placed on medical parole because of ill health.

The announcement came 58 days after he was admitted as an inmate at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility. Zuma started serving his sentence in July after being found guilty of contempt of court for failure to comply with an order of the Constitutional Court to honour a summons to appear before the state capture inquiry.

He was sentenced to 15 months behind bars and spent several weeks of his incarceration in the medical wing of the prison before he was moved to an outside hospital for further treatment.

Zuma’s return has been kept low-key to avoid any fanfare around his return. However Khanya said Zuma “was not 100% even before he was taken away”.

He said the family was happy to have Zuma back home. “He is really happy to see the children. Uyabona lensizwa inesibindi, into yakhe le, umasixoxa naye uyabona ukuthi into angenandabanayo le. He knows that he is in it for the long haul and will die in it.

“To be honest, we are more worried about him than he is about himself. Even his wife [Sizakele] maKhumalo was extremely happy to see him.” he said

He added that “the family is still discussing how happy we are to have him back. We are not planning a big celebration yet but people have started flocking to the house.

“They want to come and see him. It’s everyone - family, neighbours, relatives and his people. My brother is loved worldwide. There are cars parked outside waiting to see him.”