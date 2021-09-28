ANALYSIS | Vote the heck? These are the fibbers and fantasists SA has to choose from

The top three parties’ wish lists for the local government polls are unimpressive, to say the least

A broken record of the same promises since 1994, the illusion that Western Cape and Cape Town are the perfect model despite facts to the contrary, and an avalanche of far-fetched dreams only possible in fiction movies.



This is the story of the three leading political parties in SA ahead of the local government elections on November 1, after the unveiling of their manifestos. ..