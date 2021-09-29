Zweli Mkhize ‘deliberately’ ignored advice to use GCIS: SIU report
Investigators found he overlooked a cabinet memorandum recommending the government agency for communications
29 September 2021 - 15:20
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize blatantly ignored a cabinet memorandum advising that the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) roll out the National Health Insurance (NHI) communications strategy to save costs.
Instead Mkhize, who was part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet at the time, went out of his way to ensure Digital Vibes, the company linked to his close associates, was awarded a R150m tender from the national department of health...
