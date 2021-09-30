ActionSA in 'tailspin' as candidates omitted from IEC candidate lists
30 September 2021 - 11:20
Political newcomers ActionSA, a party threatening to give the ANC a run for its money in the upcoming local government elections, was in a flat spin overnight when it appeared that its candidates were erroneously omitted from the Electoral Commission's candidate lists.
The party says it alerted the IEC in panic that it has been left off the lists of candidates to contest the November 1 elections...
