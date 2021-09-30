Level one at last, but at what risk as polls loom?
To accelerate a return to normality, Ramaphosa also announces ramped-up vaccine drive
30 September 2021 - 21:38
Local government election campaigning poses the greatest risk for another Covid-19 surge, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday night - but with the vote one month away, he nonetheless announced an easing in lockdown laws that could result in super-spreader events.
For the first time since the end of May 2021 - and for just the second time since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year - SA will, from Friday, be under lockdown level 1...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.