Level one at last, but at what risk as polls loom?

To accelerate a return to normality, Ramaphosa also announces ramped-up vaccine drive

Local government election campaigning poses the greatest risk for another Covid-19 surge, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday night - but with the vote one month away, he nonetheless announced an easing in lockdown laws that could result in super-spreader events.



For the first time since the end of May 2021 - and for just the second time since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year - SA will, from Friday, be under lockdown level 1...