Mike Waters quits DA post over ‘spineless, grovelling poster apology’

Ex-MP resigns as Ekurhuleni election campaign manager as he slams decision in letter leaked to Sunday Times Daily

Former DA MP and party campaign manager for Ekurhuleni in Gauteng, Mike Waters, has lashed out at the party’s national leadership, describing them as “spineless” and “weak” after they ordered that the controversial Phoenix posters be taken down last week.



Waters lambasted the DA leadership in a letter he sent to, among others, party leader John Steenhuisen and federal council chairperson Helen Zille on Saturday, in which he informed them he was quitting as their campaign manager for Ekurhuleni...