Politics

170 minutes in Irene: How ministers were held hostage on Thursday night

Ministers and deputy minister say though they were held against their will, it was not a violent ordeal

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
15 October 2021 - 14:39
Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise during a media briefing on Friday where she spoke of a hostage situation at the St George's Hotel the night before.
Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise during a media briefing on Friday where she spoke of a hostage situation at the St George's Hotel the night before.
Image: GCIS

For nearly three hours, three of the country's highest-ranking politicians were held against their will inside a Pretoria hotel conference room.

On Friday, the two ministers and a deputy minister — defence minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele — detailed their hostage ordeal at the Saint George’s Hotel in Irene, where they were kept hostage for two hours 50 minutes.

The trio were meeting with liberation war veterans to hear their complaints ranging from lack of decent housing to the government's failure to provide for their children.

But the meeting could barely start as disagreements arose right from the laying down of the agenda for the meeting, as the war vets demanded to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza immediately.

“We had a meeting at the instance of military veterans, who we met last night [Thursday] and we anticipated that they would be interested in the presidential task team's work progress, as we had those preparations.

“So, getting there, our intention was to start a meeting and listen to what exactly they wanted the meeting to do, because we were very careful about assuming. We proposed the agenda [but] we could not move beyond that point because they demanded the president and deputy president should be there.

“We think is it not fair to expect the president to be everywhere whenever he is wanted because he has created a machinery through which he interacts with people and we think we were that machinery last night,” said Gungubele.

It was the military veterans who declared a stalemate when they could not accept that the high-profile trio represented Ramaphosa and Mabuza, he said.

As the ministers proceeded towards the door, the military veterans locked them inside.

Hostage situation was ‘not a crisis’, says ANC’s Pule Mabe

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe says the dramatic situation which unfolded on Thursday night, when disgruntled military veterans held ministers ...
Politics
20 hours ago

“We realised then that it was no longer as exciting at it was when we started. We were there against our will, but it was not a violent stay,” said Gungubele.

Before the start of the meeting, Modise said, they had actually joined in with the veterans in singing and dancing to struggle songs.

“Therefore, we did not feel that our lives were in danger, but we were unhappy to be refused to leave when the meeting had clearly aborted,” she said.

As the situation continued to degenerate inside the meeting venue, the trio's VIP protectors maintained their cool and did not scuffle with the military veterans.

Modise said the protectors were not tempted to get involved in physical altercations.

“They knew that we could hold our own because what was taking place within those closed doors was people talking, people differing on issues and now and then breaking into song. It was not a bloodbath.”

LISTEN | 'We were held hostage': Minister speaks after dramatic rescue from Tshwane hotel

Defence minister Thandi Modise was reportedly "held hostage" at the St George's Hotel in Tshwane on Thursday.
Politics
1 day ago

As the time went by, said Modise, the situation was becoming unbearable as they needed “fresh air and ablution facilities, having been stuck there for hours without ablution facilities”.

It was at that point that the police special task force was called in to save the night from further degeneration.

“The room was barricaded so the police had to open those doors, but what they used [to get in] I do not know. When we heard the loud bangs. We all went down, like in the movies or on planes. And that is what happened.

“People were saved and I have been long enough in the MK to know that no bullet was fired when I was there and there was enough restraint from protectors such that nobody was touched.”

Modise said there was no chance Ramaphosa and Mabuza would be brought into a room filled with an “unrecognised group of people”.

She and Makwetla would arrange to meet the same group once more, once the dust had settled, she added, but the charges pressed against 56 of their captors would not be dropped as they should know that their actions have consequences.

MORE:

WATCH | Inside the room where minister Modise was held hostage: EXCLUSIVE

TimesLIVE Video takes you inside the room where minister Modise was held hostage
News
16 hours ago

RECORDED | Government gives update on hostage fiasco at Tshwane hotel

The government is on Friday providing an update on the hostage drama that took place at the St George's Hotel in Tshwane which saw ministers Thandi ...
Politics
19 hours ago

'So our defence minister is defenceless?' - Mzansi shooketh by minister 'hostage' drama

"South Africa is actually a movie scene, yazi. They should just move us to Hollywood because wow le country," wrote one user.
News
1 day ago

POLL | What punishment should the military veterans who held the ministers ‘hostage’ face?

Should those who held the ministers against their will face the full might of the law or be let go with a slap on the wrist?
News
19 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 170 minutes in Irene: How ministers were held hostage on Thursday night Politics
  2. LISTEN | I’m being politically persecuted, Jacob Zuma tells prayer meeting Politics
  3. SA security firms have new restrictions as controversial bill becomes law Politics
  4. Mike Waters quits DA post over ‘spineless, grovelling poster apology’ Politics
  5. Now is not the time to speak about your second-term desires, Mabuza Politics

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole