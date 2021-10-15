170 minutes in Irene: How ministers were held hostage on Thursday night

For nearly three hours, three of the country's highest-ranking politicians were held against their will inside a Pretoria hotel conference room.

On Friday, the two ministers and a deputy minister — defence minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele — detailed their hostage ordeal at the Saint George’s Hotel in Irene, where they were kept hostage for two hours 50 minutes.

The trio were meeting with liberation war veterans to hear their complaints ranging from lack of decent housing to the government's failure to provide for their children.

But the meeting could barely start as disagreements arose right from the laying down of the agenda for the meeting, as the war vets demanded to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza immediately.