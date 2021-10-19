ANALYSIS | Cyril wants us to forgive and forget. Well, he’s made his bed ...
On the campaign trail, the ANC president has stuck to the same script, even throwing in some humour
19 October 2021 - 19:39
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s local government elections campaign trail kicked into higher gear when he ventured into the heartland of his nemesis, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, on Monday.
But Ramaphosa stuck to the script he has delivered to all communities he has visited, regardless of whether their problems are unique or the same, starting with a “forgive and forget” message...
