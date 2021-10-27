Politics

Give Cape Town cash wasted on VIPs so city can have own police force: DA

Mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis added that, if re-elected, the DA will seek greater independence from Eskom

27 October 2021 - 19:52 By Linda Ensor

The DA has appealed to finance minister Enoch Godongwana and Treasury to create a new municipal grant so metros with the required capacity can control local policing.

This comes on top of the party’s drive for Cape Town to take control of local train services and the commitment by its mayoral candidate, Geordin Hill-Lewis, that if the DA is re-elected to control the city in Monday’s local government elections it will seek greater independence from Eskom by relying more on independent power producers (IPPs).  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 'They must take them down': Mmusi Maimane reacts to DA posters with his face ... Politics
  2. Helen Zille addresses viral audio clip on DA’s ANC ‘coalition plans’ Politics
  3. It’s not load-shedding, it’s job-shedding — DA’s Steenhuisen slams rolling ... South Africa
  4. John Steenhuisen makes about-turn on possible coalition talks with ANC Politics

Most read

  1. Give Cape Town cash wasted on VIPs so city can have own police force: DA Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘The ANC is a criminal enterprise. I will never work with the devil' — ... Politics
  3. Ramaphosa promises houses, jobs and services ... in just a few weeks Politics
  4. ANC is big on ‘no divisions’, so no reveal of mayoral picks: Mabuza Politics
  5. PODCAST | Earth to ANC: avoid disappointment, lower your expectations Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane