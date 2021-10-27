Give Cape Town cash wasted on VIPs so city can have own police force: DA

Mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis added that, if re-elected, the DA will seek greater independence from Eskom

The DA has appealed to finance minister Enoch Godongwana and Treasury to create a new municipal grant so metros with the required capacity can control local policing.



This comes on top of the party’s drive for Cape Town to take control of local train services and the commitment by its mayoral candidate, Geordin Hill-Lewis, that if the DA is re-elected to control the city in Monday’s local government elections it will seek greater independence from Eskom by relying more on independent power producers (IPPs). ..