Dynamite comes in small packages: Boitumelo Thage is ready to take ANC baton

‘I might be small, but my work speaks for itself,’ says Tshwane’s youngest ANC candidate

At first glance, it is easy to mistake Boitumelo Thage for a 12-year-old.



But this 25-year-old Tshwane resident plans to use her youthfulness to dislodge the DA in ward 98 in the City of Tshwane when the country goes to the polls on November 1...