Dynamite comes in small packages: Boitumelo Thage is ready to take ANC baton
‘I might be small, but my work speaks for itself,’ says Tshwane’s youngest ANC candidate
28 October 2021 - 20:11
At first glance, it is easy to mistake Boitumelo Thage for a 12-year-old.
But this 25-year-old Tshwane resident plans to use her youthfulness to dislodge the DA in ward 98 in the City of Tshwane when the country goes to the polls on November 1...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.