Tectonic political shift may lie ahead

ANC admits for the first time before an election that it is preparing for talks on coalitions

The 2021 election could usher in a massive shift in SA’s political landscape, with the ANC for the first time admitting before an election that it is preparing for coalition talks, while the DA has signalled its willingness to co-operate with the ruling party.



In an unprecedented move, acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2021-10-27-it-sounds-like-its-never-going-to-end-anc-wants-answers-on-load-shedding/) told journalists that the ANC has already identified parties with which it is not willing to enter into agreements in line with its ideological standpoint. She did not name these parties...