They’re Bromming with hope for better services. Pity about their candidates

These are the faces residents of the middle-class suburb of Bromhof are pinning their hopes on

As Monday’s election looms large, the outlook for the residents of Bromhof, a middle-class suburb in Johannesburg’s Randburg municipal area, remains bleak.



While some of the city’s suburbs are blessed with municipal councillors who are communicative and active, Bromhof seems somewhat lacking in this regard...