‘We want Cape Town to be GOOD for everyone’

GOOD Party mayoral candidate Brett Herron wants to continue the redress programme work he started with the DA

Brett Herron is running his second mayoral campaign, having managed Patricia de Lille’s mayoral campaign under the DA banner in 2016.



That was a huge success as the DA won the city with a whopping 67% of the vote and De Lille became the first Cape Town mayor to win a second term since 2000...