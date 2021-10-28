‘We want Cape Town to be GOOD for everyone’
GOOD Party mayoral candidate Brett Herron wants to continue the redress programme work he started with the DA
28 October 2021 - 20:08
Brett Herron is running his second mayoral campaign, having managed Patricia de Lille’s mayoral campaign under the DA banner in 2016.
That was a huge success as the DA won the city with a whopping 67% of the vote and De Lille became the first Cape Town mayor to win a second term since 2000...
