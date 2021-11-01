Politics

Grief over wife’s ‘politically motivated’ killing doesn’t stop man voting

For his entire voting life, Selby Dlamini has supported the ANC and he did so again on Monday

01 November 2021 - 17:44 By Mfundo Mkhize
Selby Dlamini voted for the ANC on Monday, despite his wife having been killed in a politically motivated shooting.
LOYALIST Selby Dlamini voted for the ANC on Monday, despite his wife having been killed in a politically motivated shooting.
Image: Sabelo Masuku

Despite losing his wife in a brutal drive-by shooting at an ANC nomination meeting in September, an Inanda man did not let his grief deter him from voting.

Selby Dlamini said he voted for the ANC at Nhlungwane hall, not far from his two-bedroom home in an informal settlement.

“I saw it fit that I should vote for the ruling party, which I have voted for all my life,” he said.

Dlamini added that he was still haunted by the events of September 11, when he witnessed his wife, Beatrice, and two other women being killed by unknown men.

“I remember my wife lying next to the other two women, who died in a pool of blood.”

The deceased were delegates at the meeting, at which four women and a man were also injured.

“Detectives have not had any luck in finding the culprits,” Dlamini said, adding that this had been difficult for his family.

However, his daughter, Nozipho, said she was not sure whether to vote.

The feedback we got from that meeting was that people are fearing for their lives and hence called for us to plead with the police to tighten security. As a result we have a strong police presence in all of our stations today.
ANC ward 54 treasurer and candidate Themba Mnguni

“The loss of my mother has weighed heavily on me,” said the unemployed mother of two, adding that she was struggling to support her children.

“We have no job prospects. The only thing that we get is job promises from local leaders. Even after my mother was killed I was promised a job and nothing has come out of that,” said Nozipho.

Meanwhile, a steady stream of voters turned out to vote at the Nhlungwane hall, where there was a heavy police presence. 

The ANC and EFF were strong contenders in the volatile ward, with ANC ward 54 treasurer and candidate Themba Mnguni upbeat that the ruling party would win the ward.

Mnguni said in the aftermath of the massacre the ANC had consulted with community members.

“The feedback we got from that meeting was that people are fearing for their lives and hence called for us to plead with the police to tighten security. As a result we have a strong police presence in all of our stations today,” he said.

Mzamo Dlamini, an independent candidate who defected from the ANC, said he had been sidelined by the party.

The hotly contested ward encompasses the Inanda areas of Mzomusha, Mbaliyamazulu, Nhlungwane and Redfern.

KZN communities dig trenches, lock gates and vandalise a station to stop elections

Road closures, locked gates, trenches and a voting station break-in were some of the incidents that hampered the electoral process in KwaZulu-Natal ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Residents vote to change Nyanga’s status as ‘murder capital of the world’

Residents in Nyanga hope their votes in the 2021 municipal elections will help win the fight against crime in the Cape Town township.
Politics
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Poll-axed: South Africans cast their vote on politics by staying at home Politics
  2. Grief over wife’s ‘politically motivated’ killing doesn’t stop man voting Politics
  3. Dynamite comes in small packages: Boitumelo Thage is ready to take ANC baton Politics
  4. They’re Bromming with hope for better services. Pity about their candidates Politics
  5. DA governs ‘equally’ in Cape Town, insists mayoral candidate Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021