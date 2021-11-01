Grief over wife’s ‘politically motivated’ killing doesn’t stop man voting

Despite losing his wife in a brutal drive-by shooting at an ANC nomination meeting in September, an Inanda man did not let his grief deter him from voting.

Selby Dlamini said he voted for the ANC at Nhlungwane hall, not far from his two-bedroom home in an informal settlement.

“I saw it fit that I should vote for the ruling party, which I have voted for all my life,” he said.

Dlamini added that he was still haunted by the events of September 11, when he witnessed his wife, Beatrice, and two other women being killed by unknown men.

“I remember my wife lying next to the other two women, who died in a pool of blood.”

The deceased were delegates at the meeting, at which four women and a man were also injured.

“Detectives have not had any luck in finding the culprits,” Dlamini said, adding that this had been difficult for his family.

However, his daughter, Nozipho, said she was not sure whether to vote.