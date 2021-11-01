Poll-axed: South Africans cast their vote on politics by staying at home

A largely uninspired electorate came it out in dribs and drabs on Monday to vote in key local government elections that are likely to see traditional rivals forced to work together across the country.

All eyes will now be fixed on the IEC results centre to see who will take charge of the country’s big metros.

Negotiations between parties to form coalition governments are expected to start soon in metros where no party gets an outright majority. Those likely to see hung councils include Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Gqeberha.

On Monday afternoon ANC leaders expressed optimism that the ruling party would fare well in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, but even they expected a hung council in Johannesburg.

“We certainly campaigned to win and we know we’re doing well in Tshwane. We’re definitely doing well in Ekurhuleni and we’re still waiting for results from other areas, but so far so good,” said ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.