Politics

Decade of decline: a look back to 2011 shows how far the ANC has fallen

The party appears to be collapsing, with a glance at previous local government elections revealing the extent thereof

Matthew Savides Night news editor
03 November 2021 - 20:00

There might still be some counting to do and some dust to settle, but one thing is clear, the ANC is a declining force.

The party’s leadership would have woken up on Wednesday morning deeply concerned about how it fared in Monday’s local government elections. Historically low voter turnout figures hit hard, as the EFF and newcomers ActionSA ate significantly into its support, as did the IFP in northern KwaZulu-Natal ANC strongholds. This while the DA held ground many thought it would lose...

