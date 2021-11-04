Politics

ANALYSIS | Who will lead SA’s metros? Get out the calculators, it could get complicated

There were only two metros in which winning parties secured comfortable victories

Matthew Savides Night news editor
04 November 2021 - 20:18

Horse-trading and negotiations will have to begin in earnest, if they haven’t already, after the official results from Monday’s local government elections showed coalitions will be needed in five of the country’s eight metros.

The metropolitan councils were always expected to be closely contested and that turned out to be exactly the case...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | IEC declares SA's elections 'free and fair', despite ... Politics
  2. ‘It was a difficult election’: ANC admits challenges as it looks into coalitions Politics
  3. John Steenhuisen wants the IEC to account for ‘glitches’ during elections Politics
  4. LISTEN | The blame game: who is responsible for low voter turnout? Politics
  5. RECORDED | IEC announces the 2021 local government election results Politics

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Who will lead SA’s metros? Get out the calculators, it could get ... Politics
  2. Decade of decline: a look back to 2011 shows how far the ANC has fallen Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | Kingmakers and crucial cogs: coalitions beckon for most SA metros Politics
  4. LISTEN | The blame game: who is responsible for low voter turnout? Politics
  5. IFP makes KZN gains ‘because ANC wouldn’t stop its infighting’ Politics

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021