ANC’s young leaders push for coalition with EFF in all hung municipalities

However the older generation is dubious, with one describing the red caps’ demands as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘unscrupulous’

There was a push at the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Sunday for a coalition with the EFF in all 66 hung municipalities in the country.



The move is said to have been supported mostly by the party's younger leaders who believe that the EFF, unlike the DA, serves the same constituency as the ANC...