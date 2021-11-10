Politics

ANC’s young leaders push for coalition with EFF in all hung municipalities

However the older generation is dubious, with one describing the red caps’ demands as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘unscrupulous’

10 November 2021 - 15:43

There was a push at the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Sunday for a coalition with the EFF in all 66 hung municipalities in the country. 

The move is said to have been supported mostly by the party's younger leaders who believe that the EFF, unlike the DA, serves the same constituency as the ANC...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ANC not desperate to govern at any cost, says Jeff Radebe as coalition talks ... Politics
  2. Election rerun? Bring it on! — Floyd Shivambu fires warning shot at the ANC Politics
  3. 'The people have spoken,' says KZN ANC as support drops to 42% Politics
  4. ‘It’s not the DA’s job to save the ANC’: Steenhuisen lays out plans for ... Politics

Most read

  1. ANC’s young leaders push for coalition with EFF in all hung municipalities Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Who will lead SA’s metros? Get out the calculators, it could get ... Politics
  3. Decade of decline: a look back to 2011 shows how far the ANC has fallen Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | Kingmakers and crucial cogs: coalitions beckon for most SA metros Politics
  5. LISTEN | The blame game: who is responsible for low voter turnout? Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...
'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...