Mayor, mayor on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?

ANC picks mayoral candidates as teams negotiate coalitions. Here’s its list of nominees for the metros

The ANC is forging ahead with the process of appointing mayors in the country’s metros, despite not having enough votes to form municipal councils on their own.



Five of the country’s eight metros were “hung” after last week’s local government election, meaning that coalitions will be needed to, among other things, appoint mayors...