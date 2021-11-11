ANALYSIS | Pensioners lead the pack at DA municipalities
The party has the oldest cohort of local government representatives in the country
11 November 2021 - 20:31
Are you gatvol of pensioner politicians who refuse to rest and play with grandchildren and are instead caught napping on Parliament TV?
Well, tighten your seat belt because more are coming to your local municipal council, with more than 1,000 councillors above the retirement age of 60 set to serve as ward and PR councillors across the country...
