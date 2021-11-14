Politics

PODCAST | Meet Sandile Mnikathi, the young DA deputy mayor-designate

The social democrat talks to Eusebius McKaiser about his plans for the municipality and more

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
14 November 2021 - 17:55
The DA's Sandile Mnikathi does not identify as a liberal but as a social democrat.
The DA's Sandile Mnikathi does not identify as a liberal but as a social democrat.
Image: Supplied

Eusebius McKaiser had a chat with the DAs nominee for deputy mayor of uMngeni municipality, Sandile Mnikathi.

Join the conversation: 

Interestingly, he does not identify as a liberal but as a social democrat. On this podcast, he explains the difference to McKaiser. He also tells us about his personal biography and how, as the son of a domestic worker, he has come to live comfortably within a blended family featuring black and white members but which is not a life that is crudely reducible to race as such.

The discussion ends with a description of the plans for the municipality, Mnikathi’s response to those who think he is excitingly young but maybe too inexperienced for the job, and finally some thoughts on his academic journey, including his research focus for his PhD, which flows from his master’s work.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fmSpotifyGoogle PlayApple PodcastsPlayer.fmPocket Cast

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Mayor, mayor on the wall, who is the fairest of them all? Politics
  2. TONY LEON | Fasten your seatbelts, SA. It’s going to be a bumpy post-ANC ride Opinion & Analysis
  3. ANALYSIS | Kingmakers and crucial cogs: coalitions beckon for most SA metros Politics
  4. ‘We want Cape Town to be GOOD for everyone’ Politics
  5. In Soweto, it’s mostly ANC all the way, but some want action in SA News

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Meet Sandile Mnikathi, the young DA deputy mayor-designate Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Pensioners lead the pack at DA municipalities Politics
  3. Mayor, mayor on the wall, who is the fairest of them all? Politics
  4. ANC’s young leaders push for coalition with EFF in all hung municipalities Politics
  5. ANALYSIS | Who will lead SA’s metros? Get out the calculators, it could get ... Politics

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...