Godongwana makes a choice: finance minister to step down from ANC role
He will no longer be chairperson of subcommittee on economic transformation, a powerful position in the party
15 November 2021 - 14:39
Finance minister Godongwana is set to leave his position as head of the ANC NEC subcommittee on economic transformation to focus on running the Treasury.
Those close to him told Sunday Times Daily he had already communicated his decision to step down to acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte...
