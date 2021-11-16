‘The aim now is to destabilise the ANC’: Julius Malema

Coalition talks between the ANC and the EFF have reached the point of no return, apparently owing to the former’s “unreasonable” negotiation tactics.

EFF leader Julius Malema has, as a result, vowed it is now the mission of the EFF to destabilise the ANC everywhere, including councils where it governs with a slight outright majority.

According to Malema, the EFF had held two meetings with the ANC since the declaration of the local government election results.

Both yielded zero fruit as the two delegations could not find middle ground on anything either party put on the table.

The EFF had thus resolved to not only stop negotiating with the ANC, but to vote against it in every council and mobilise from within its ranks for its councillors to dissent.

“There is nowhere in the 66 hung municipalities where the EFF is going to vote with the ANC,” said Malema.

“The EFF is going to try to destabilise the ANC even in Mangaung and everywhere else where the ANC has got 50%, 51% or 52%.

“We have done it in North West and we are going to do it again. We are working on something nice to teach them a lesson.”