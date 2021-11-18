People worked hard to remove me as chief justice a year into the job: Mogoeng

The former head of the judiciary claims many of his attackers have since apologised to him

Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says there were people who wanted to remove him just a year into his job.



He was speaking at the Word of Faith Christian Centre in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, as part of his “Healing the Nation of Africa” initiative...