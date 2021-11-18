People worked hard to remove me as chief justice a year into the job: Mogoeng
The former head of the judiciary claims many of his attackers have since apologised to him
18 November 2021 - 18:32
Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says there were people who wanted to remove him just a year into his job.
He was speaking at the Word of Faith Christian Centre in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, as part of his “Healing the Nation of Africa” initiative...
