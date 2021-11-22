Say sorry for calling me a cockroach or I’ll sue for R1m: Malema to Kenny Kunene

EFF leader Julius Malema gave Patriotic Alliance chairperson Kenny Kunene until the close of business on Monday to withdraw alleged “defamatory statements” he made during a TV interview last week — or face a R1m lawsuit.

Kunene, who was responding to Malema’s reference to PA leaders as “pantiti” (convicts), referred to the EFF leader as a little frog, an irritating cockroach and a criminal, among other things, during an interview with eNCA last Thursday.

Malema is now accusing Kunene of hate speech and tribalism, and wants him and the PA to retract the statements or face being sued for R1m each.

Malema’s lawyers, Ian Levitt Attorneys, have written to Kunene, calling on him to retract comments they say have caused “significant reputational damage” to their client.

The lawyers said in the November 19 letter: “Your defamatory statements are meant to impugn the integrity and good name of our client by suggesting, alternatively implying, that he is a criminal, he is subhuman, with the further purpose and/or intent of dehumanising to him and he is harmful to others and is vermin.”