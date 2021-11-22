‘We are playing our political game’: DA scores as ANC gets EFFed up in the metros

In Ekurhuleni, where the ANC was the leading party after the November 1 vote, it was the DA that got the coveted mayoral chains.

The party’s Tania Campbell, with 116 votes, removed the ANC’s Mzwandile Masina (105) votes from office.

The writing was on the wall earlier for the ANC, with the DA’s Raymond Dlamini elected as speaker, seemingly with the EFF’s help. Dlamini received 116 of the 222 votes cast, winning over ANC candidate Dorothy Mlambo, who received 104 votes.

And the pattern repeated itself in Johannesburg. Thanks to Action SA and the EFF, the DA ended the evening in total control of the city. This after Mpho Phalatse emerged victorious against outgoing Mpho Moerane of the ANC. Phalatse thumped Moerane by 23 votes to become the first female mayor of the country’s economic hub. That concluded the DA’s takeover after a win for the position of speaker by 29 votes, with the DA’s Vasco Da Gama emerging victorious against Eunice Mgcina.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said the DA had him and the EFF to thank for its win, which he promised would be repeated in Tshwane on Tuesday. "There’s been discussions between us and the EFF to say, let us support the DA and see what happens.

"What was important to us was to make sure that we do not have an ANC government in all three Gauteng metros.

"We agree with the EFF that we will not allow the DA to give this municipality to the ANC. We are proud of our achievement now that we’ve removed the ANC from government, not only in Johannesburg, but in Ekurhuleni too, and we will do it in Tshwane.

The EFF insider, with extensive knowledge of the situation, explained further.

“We are not going to vote for an ANC that is going to give the Patriotic Alliance MMC [member of the mayoral committee] positions. The DA, with its racism, would rather take over,” the person said, on condition of anonymity.

“We are voting with the DA and we don’t want Helen’s [Zille] permission. We are voting for her by force. We want nothing from her. We don’t even speak to her and we don’t want an impression that we will want something from her or anyone.

“We are playing our political game. We are imposing ourselves on her,” the insider said.