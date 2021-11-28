Politics

Family meeting: mandatory vaccines and tongue-lashings, but you can still buy booze

President Cyril Ramaphosa has kept SA on alert level 1, but urged South Africans to get vaccinated

28 November 2021 - 21:38 By Zimasa Matiwane and Naledi Shange

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a government task team to do “broad consultations” around mandatory Covid-19 vaccines as scientists grapple with the implications of the new Omicron variant.

In a family meeting on Sunday, Ramaphosa lashed out at other countries for “discriminating” against SA by shutting their borders to local travellers as the variant became known, saying it was unjustified and not backed by science...

